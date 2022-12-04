De Tomaso unveils 'world’s first' carbon neutral synthetic-fuel-driven hypercar

“At De Tomaso, we pay an enormous amount of attention to the driving experience, in part a large majority of this complex matrix can be attributed to the sounds and vibrations, in essence, the feeling of a naturally aspirated engine firing on all cylinders,” said CEO Norman Choi according to a press release.

The P900 from the front. De Tomaso/Instagram

De Tomaso is an Italian American supercar company founded in 1959 by racer Alejandro de Tomaso. Rumor has it that Elvis Presley once famously owned one of DeTomaso’s most famous cars, the Pantera, but became so frustrated with its issues he shot it with a shotgun.

The new model is hopefully much more reliably-built. Its powertrain is a naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V12 capable of running on synthetic fuels and revving to 12,300rpm. De Tomaso claims it will be “the world’s-first carbon neutral V12.”

The P900 from the back. De Tomaso/Instagram

“This venture into synthetic fuels, represents our commitment to the pursuit of a zero-emissions mobility future without sacrificing the crucial element which we all hold so dear – the soul and symphony of an engine,” added Choi.

The vehicle’s power is driven through the rear wheels and it features a sequential gearbox at the heart of the car and a full carbon fiber exterior body and chassis. De Tomaso did not reveal the car’s full performance figures and details. Instead, the company claims that this data will only be available to selected people, including the owners.

The P900 from the top. De Tomaso/Instagram

Launching in Q2 of next year

The P900 is still a long way ahead as it will launch in Q2 of next year at various motor shows and its powertrain development will continue into late 2024.