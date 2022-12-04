De Tomaso unveils 'world’s first' carbon neutral synthetic-fuel-driven hypercar
Italian performance brand De Tomaso has released the P900, a track-only V12-powered hypercar with a 900kg dry weight and 900hp (662kW) output, according to a report by CarExpert published on Wednesday.
The carmaker will produce only 18 units globally of these bad boys and price them at a whopping US $3 million each which will ensure their drivers know they have a truly unique car. Each car will be further customized to the customer’s choices.
“At De Tomaso, we pay an enormous amount of attention to the driving experience, in part a large majority of this complex matrix can be attributed to the sounds and vibrations, in essence, the feeling of a naturally aspirated engine firing on all cylinders,” said CEO Norman Choi according to a press release.
De Tomaso is an Italian American supercar company founded in 1959 by racer Alejandro de Tomaso. Rumor has it that Elvis Presley once famously owned one of DeTomaso’s most famous cars, the Pantera, but became so frustrated with its issues he shot it with a shotgun.
The new model is hopefully much more reliably-built. Its powertrain is a naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V12 capable of running on synthetic fuels and revving to 12,300rpm. De Tomaso claims it will be “the world’s-first carbon neutral V12.”
“This venture into synthetic fuels, represents our commitment to the pursuit of a zero-emissions mobility future without sacrificing the crucial element which we all hold so dear – the soul and symphony of an engine,” added Choi.
The vehicle’s power is driven through the rear wheels and it features a sequential gearbox at the heart of the car and a full carbon fiber exterior body and chassis. De Tomaso did not reveal the car’s full performance figures and details. Instead, the company claims that this data will only be available to selected people, including the owners.
Launching in Q2 of next year
The P900 is still a long way ahead as it will launch in Q2 of next year at various motor shows and its powertrain development will continue into late 2024.
Customers who can’t wait that long and want to take home their P900 right away will be provided with an interim powertrain package in the form of a “Formula One-derived V10 engine supplied by Judd Power with bespoke components instilled by Capricorn.”
Adding to the car’s credentials. De Tomaso claims the P900 has undergone aerodynamic testing and development in a Formula 1 team’s wind tunnel. It has also been designed by Jowyn Wong and Jakub Jodlowski, the duo behind the De Tomaso P72, the famous two-seater model.
“Our design team have spent a tremendous amount of time overhauling the visual queues of the P72 into a far more performance-focused offering,” said the lead designer of the car Wong.
“The result, we feel, is a car which is aggressive by nature yet still romantic, invoking the emotions of 60s/70s Le Mans Prototypes whilst maintaining a unique and distinctive design language.”
