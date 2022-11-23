Decarbonizing the steel industry: Can it be done?

It’s no secret that the steel industry happens to be a significant contributor to CO2 emissions, accounting for 7% of the total CO2 emissions in the world. However, it also happens to be one of the unassailable pillars of society – a crucial construction material that cannot be compromised in terms of production. However, the carbon footprint also needs to be reduced, which compels us to look at methods of fossil-free steel production.

Introducing SSAB – the pioneers of fossil-free steel production

Swedish steel makers SSAB have come up with a novel technology to show the world it’s possible to produce fossil-free steel. The usual production process emits CO2 as a by-product, but you’ll be surprised to hear that’s not the case with this new technology.

With SSAB’s fossil-free steel production technology, the by-product is…water!

Yes, you read that right.

The HYBRIT Technology – revolutionizing the future of steel production

Along with its partners – iron ore producer LKAB and energy company Vattenfall – SSAB has developed the HYBRIT technology that produces fossil-free steel with water vapor as a by-product instead of CO2 emissions. This technology replaces the process of coking coal traditionally used in iron-ore steelmaking with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen.

The water by-product is usually reused in the process, but as a testimony to this paradigm shift in steel making, SSAB has bottled some of the water from their HYBRIT plant, calling it Pure Waste.

SSAB’s CTO, Martin Pei, even drank the water during COP27 to highlight the shift.

”A bottle of Pure Waste from the HYBRIT pilot plant is the best proof of what this technology means. We are going from emitting CO2 to emitting water that can easily be recycled. It is nothing short of an incredible possibility,” he said.

SSAB – their long-term goals

CTO Martin Pei also underlined the importance of a collective effort to combat climate change and called on industry colleagues to embrace this technology.