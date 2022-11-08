This deep brain stimulator needs no batteries, only your breath

So, how does a stimulator work? The brain is zapped by the electrodes with electrical pulses several times per second to regulate the brain's abnormal electrical activity, according to a press release published by the University of Connecticut on November 7.

Research has demonstrated that deep brain stimulators can help people with Parkinson’s disease and largely reduce the symptoms of psychiatric conditions such as treatment-resistant depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

However, these stimulators are battery-powered and require changing every two-three years because of their "high energy consumption." Plus, each battery change requires surgery.

University of Connecticut chemists Esraa Elsanadidy, Islam Mosa, James Rusling, and their team found a solution- they developed a deep brain stimulator that never needs its batteries changed.

How does it work?

The device works in such a way that the movement of the user's chest is converted into electricity. As the person inhales and exhales, the chest wall is pressed on a small and thin electric generator called a triboelectric nanogenerator.

The nanogenerator converts that movement into static electricity. In the deep brain stimulator's triboelectric nanogenerator, a current is created, which charges a supercapacitor. The latter eventually discharges the electricity which powers the medical device and triggers the brain.

"We created our triboelectric nanogenerator using new nanomaterials which produce significant energy output when they come in contact with each other, enough energy to run the deep brain stimulator," Elsanadidy said in a statement.