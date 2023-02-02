Deep fake AI will let Tom Hanks play his younger self

We're so excited to announce our partnership with #CAA to develop generative AI tools & services for global talent, in addition to working with @Miramax to develop #hyperreal content for the feature film, Here, starring @tomhanks & @RealRobinWright 🎬 https://t.co/sV7Uv0PhWt — Metaphysic.ai (@Metaphysic_ai) January 31, 2023

"Metaphysic are industry leaders in using generative AI and machine learning to create photorealistic Hollywood-quality content, combined with their ethics-first approach and thought leadership they unlock an incredible opportunity for the entertainment industry and beyond," said Joanna Popper, Chief Metaverse Officer, CAA.

"Artificial intelligence will have a transformative impact on content creation and intellectual property. CAA has always been at the forefront of new technological frontiers and we are excited to work with Metaphysic in bringing the most exciting opportunities to our clients and the industry."

Hyperreal synthetic media

Since 2018, the team behind Metaphysic has pioneered machine learning research in generative content and has been the driving force behind the mass popularization of hyperreal synthetic media.

"Metaphysic is rapidly expanding the creative horizons of Hollywood and beyond. Our tools are cost-effective, movie-quality and scalable - we are being forced to reimagine how visual media is produced," said Thomas Graham, CEO and Co-founder of Metaphysic.

"With the support of CAA and by working on projects like "Here," Metaphysic is demonstrating the transformative power of hyperreal AI to shape the future of entertainment and to eventually help people create AI-generated, photorealistic immersive content while they own and control their data."