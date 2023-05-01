Deep learning pioneer Geoffrey Hinton warns against rapid AI development as he quits Google

One of the pioneers in the development of deep learning models that have become the basis for tools like ChatGPT and Bard, has quit Google to warn against the dangers of scaling AI technology too fast.

In an interview with the New York Times on Monday, Geoffrey Hinton - a 2018 recipient of the Turing Award - said he had quit his job at Google to speak freely about the risks of AI.

He told NYT journalist Cade Metz that part of him now regrets his life's work, explaining how tech giants like Google and Microsoft had become locked in competition on AI that it may be impossible to stop.