Deep Robotics unveiled the latest version of its intelligent four-legged robot, the Lite3, at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) in London last week.

There are four different models in the Lite3 series, with its entry-level model, Basic, priced at $2,890 (USD) for technology enthusiasts.

Three other models, Venture, Pro, and LIDAR have been designed for scientific study and educational purposes.

Deep Robotics a Chinese company specializing in quadrupedal robot development, has returned with a major upgrade on the latest robot dog, which is equipped to carry loads of up to 7.5kg and can operate for up to 90 mins with a range of five kilometers.