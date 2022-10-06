DeepMind AI can multiply quicker than ever imagined, beating a previous record

Its latest version, AlphaTensor, did not have knowledge of solutions when presented with the problem of creating a working algorithm that completed a task in the least number of steps. “AlphaTensor discovers from scratch many provably correct matrix multiplication algorithms that improve over existing algorithms in terms of number of scalar multiplications,” the study said. It was trained to find the best way to transform the matrix multiplication, or matrix factorization, to find the algorithms.

AlphaTensor itself is an upgraded version of DeepMind’s AI predecessor, AlphaZero.

“AlphaTensor is built on AlphaZero, where a neural network is trained to guide a planning procedure searching for efficient matrix multiplication algorithms,” the study said.

This discovery allows for AI to perform algorithms faster with accuracy for matrix multiplication.

History of multiplying matrices

For hundreds of years, it was believed that the best way to multiply matrices would be proportional to the number of elements being multiplied, making the task much longer and more difficult for larger matrices.

The study created improvements to the Strassen algorithm, that, in 1969, allowed for a matrix of two rows of two numbers with another of exact size to involve seven multiplications rather than eight, reducing the steps.

Improvements with AlphaTensor

This previous algorithm had been the standard approach to matrices for the last 50 years. But DeepMind’s AI AlphaTensor has created a much quicker technique.

“AlphaTensor scales to a substantially larger algorithm space than what is within reach for either human or combinatorial search,” the study stated. “We also adapt the algorithm discovery procedure to finite fields, and improve over Strassen’s two-level algorithm for multiplying 4 × 4 matrices for the first time, to our knowledge, since its inception in 1969,” it continued.