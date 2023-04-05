Delays to NASA's VERITAS mission a massive blow for Venus exploration

This places the mission in a "deep freeze," according to a Planetary Society report. It's a big setback for NASA's plans to send three missions to our nearest planetary neighbor, Venus.

NASA's "ecade of Venus" hit by budget issues

Due to budgetary restraints, NASA has reportedly channeled much of the funding for VERITAS's engineering operations toward other missions facing cost overruns. The VERITAS science team is still operating, though on a reduced budget.

Because of these setbacks, scientists are now worried about the status of two other related NASA missions to Venus. "VERITAS has incredible synergy with the other missions," Stephen Kane, an astronomer at the University of California in Riverside, told Space.com in an interview.

The VERITAS mission was supposed to kickstart the "decade of Venus" for NASA, in which three major missions would travel to investigate the atmosphere of our nearest planetary neighbor. The VERITAS team was expected to lead the way by sending a probe to orbit Venus and beam data back to Earth.

Recently, scientists have been pushed for more missions to Venus, stating that the planet may harbor extraterrestrial microbial life in its atmosphere. One group of scientists even called for a crewed flyby of Venus before we send humans to Mars.