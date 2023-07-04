Denmark turns to modular ships for its Arctic naval defense

The Danish Navy has turned to a modular ship design for its upcoming patrol ships that will be deployed in the warming Arctic regions. The Danish Ministry of Defense recently signed an agreement for these ships with a consortium of patrol ship makers, a media report said.

After exercising their dominance over the land, nations of the world are now flexing their muscles over the waters of the remotest parts of the world. In 2020, China surpassed the US to have the largest navy in the world and has been showcasing its strength in the South China Sea.

The noteworthy response to such a move can only be a further expansion of the fleet by its adversaries. However, the small nation of Denmark is showing how naval fleets may not necessarily have to be large to be effective.