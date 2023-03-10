Denmark will be first country to import, store other countries' captured CO2

Denmark will store other countries' CO2

The Greensand project is one of many carbon capture and storage (CSS) projects in the works around the world. It will aim to store up to eight million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030 to help fight climate change. As EuroNews points out in a report, roughly 30 CSS projects are currently operational or in development throughout Europe.

What sets the Greensand project apart from other similar initiatives is the fact that Denmark is importing CO2 from abroad for its CSS project, making it the first country to do so.

The CO2 is first captured at the source and then liquefied before being transported by ship. However, the project may use pipelines in the future.

The new project "will help us reach our climate goals, and since our subsoil contains a storage potential far larger than our own emissions, we are able to store carbon from other countries as well," explained Climate Minister Lars Aagaard.

Danish authorities, who aim to reach carbon neutrality by around 2045, say the new initiative is "a much-needed tool in our climate toolkit."

Carbon capture is a small part of the picture

It's worth noting that, though the Greensand project could store millions of tonnes of CO2, it will form part of a much larger global effort required to avert the climate crisis.