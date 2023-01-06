This first FDA-approved dental robot will make implants safer

The first and only FDA-approved dental surgery robot

“Yomi is the first and only FDA-cleared robotic system for dental surgery. Through a combination of haptic feedback, intuitive visualization, and audio cues, Yomi helps doctors place implants with superior accuracy and precision.”

The ingenious inventors further state that patients who choose to have implants placed with the help of Yomi can walk out of a dentist’s office with a restored smile the same day. With conventional methods, such a process would take months.

“Yomi is a computerized robotic navigational system that assists clinicians during preoperative and intraoperative phases of dental implantation surgery,” says the website.

“The system consists of a robotic arm, which is guided by the clinician at all times, a tracking arm that connects to the patient and follows their position in real time, like GPS, and an easy to use software suite, YomiPlan.”

Yomi combines detailed digital planning and multi-sensory guidance of surgical instrumentation. As such, the device helps dentists place implants with a high degree of precision, efficiency, and safety.

Surgeries undertaken with Yomi require smaller incisions and no sutures. The robot, therefore, leads to less pain for patients and much faster recovery times.

Impressive testimonials

Testimonials from both patients and doctors showcase Yomi’s impressive efficiency and superior handling.

“This is absolutely amazing from a technical aspect. Nobody wants to go to the dentist, but I’d even say my experience was enjoyable. It was seamless, it was painless for me, and most important, you helped me understand the technical aspect behind it. You guys are awesome, I appreciate you,” said one patient.