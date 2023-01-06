This first FDA-approved dental robot will make implants safer
Could a robot make dentistry speedier and more comfortable? That’s what the new Yomi robot aims to do for implants, according to the device’s website.
“We created Yomi to tackle one of the dental procedures people fear the most, implants,” write the robot’s inventors on their site.
The first and only FDA-approved dental surgery robot
“Yomi is the first and only FDA-cleared robotic system for dental surgery. Through a combination of haptic feedback, intuitive visualization, and audio cues, Yomi helps doctors place implants with superior accuracy and precision.”
The ingenious inventors further state that patients who choose to have implants placed with the help of Yomi can walk out of a dentist’s office with a restored smile the same day. With conventional methods, such a process would take months.
“Yomi is a computerized robotic navigational system that assists clinicians during preoperative and intraoperative phases of dental implantation surgery,” says the website.
“The system consists of a robotic arm, which is guided by the clinician at all times, a tracking arm that connects to the patient and follows their position in real time, like GPS, and an easy to use software suite, YomiPlan.”
Yomi combines detailed digital planning and multi-sensory guidance of surgical instrumentation. As such, the device helps dentists place implants with a high degree of precision, efficiency, and safety.
Surgeries undertaken with Yomi require smaller incisions and no sutures. The robot, therefore, leads to less pain for patients and much faster recovery times.
Impressive testimonials
Testimonials from both patients and doctors showcase Yomi’s impressive efficiency and superior handling.
“This is absolutely amazing from a technical aspect. Nobody wants to go to the dentist, but I’d even say my experience was enjoyable. It was seamless, it was painless for me, and most important, you helped me understand the technical aspect behind it. You guys are awesome, I appreciate you,” said one patient.
“Because of Yomi, my dental surgeon was able to do it all at once…it saved four months’ time and also the cost of having to come in for a second appointment. I’m very happy with the experience,” said another patient.
"You can feel the technology and the quality of the machine. The haptic guidance is unbelievable. It’s like nothing else I’ve ever experienced,” said dentist Jody Griffin, DDS.
“I’ve been placing implants for more than 30 years, and there’s no doubt in my mind that Yomi has set the standard for multi-implant cases,” added another dentist Scotty L. Bolding, DDS, MS.
“Robot-guided treatment is more predictable than freehand surgery, avoids the drawbacks of static guides, and enhances the patient experience by increasing confidence in restorative outcomes,” finally concluded dentist Ryaz Ansari, DDS.
Yomi was invented by Alon Mozes and Juan Salcedo. Mozes has been working in computer graphics and image-guided applications in start-up companies for nearly 20 years, while Salcedo has over a decade of experience in manufacturing and mechanical design for the medical device industry.
Biomass, which has recently left for final testing before launch in 2024, will be the seventh Earth Explorer programme satellite in orbit.