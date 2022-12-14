A dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaning

"During the graduation dinner, I got a $1500 award, and I used that to buy my first professional camera."

Rami Ammoun, a Lebanese astrophotographer based in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., told Interesting Engineering (IE) while speaking about his passion and profession.

A board-certified prosthodontist, a branch of dentistry that specializes in replacing missing or damaged teeth, he works full-time as an instructor at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond during the day and a full-time astrophotographer gazing sky at night.