‘Desire for invisibility’: World’s first 3D-printed solar yacht concept

"This desire for 'invisibility' drove Forakis to develop a true zero-emissions yacht that is invisible both in design and in her environmental impact."

The guest lounge. Forakis.com

Forakis and his team incorporated advanced technologies (both existing and currently in development) to achieve unprecedented levels of sustainably and range for the ship.

The team even plans to make use of robotic 3D printing to create a mesh framework integrating both the ship's hull and superstructure.

"The result is an extraordinarily strong and lightweight structure that can be produced using less energy, material, waste, space, and time compared to conventional construction," said Forakis.

The master suite. Forakis.com

A finish that blends like a chameleon

The yacht features a silvery metallic finish, which blends almost like a chameleon with the water's colors and movements and multi-tiered ephemeral glass wings that reflect the clouds and the sky.

At the center of the interior of the yacht lies a multi-level "Tree of Life" – "a living, breathing monument to mother nature and the nucleus of the hydroponic garden providing fresh food and air purification."

The view from the master suite. Forakis.com

The base of the tree can be traced back to a reflecting pool on the lower deck. At this level, the tree is surrounded by a hydroponic meditation Zen garden. Furthermore, the tree extends vertically through all four levels of the ship and is accompanied by a spiral staircase to take passengers to each floor.