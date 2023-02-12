Trending
'Desire for invisibility': World's first 3D-printed solar yacht concept

The ship design has 'solar wings.'
Loukia Papadopoulos
Feb 12, 2023
Created: Feb 12, 2023 10:46 AM EST
innovation
Pegasus.jpg
Pegasus.

Forakis.com 

Designer Jozeph Forakis has introduced the world's first 3D-printed super yacht concept, and it's called Pegasus. The concept is 88 meters long and comes complete with reflective 'Solar Wings,' allowing it to produce zero emissions and boast an infinite range.

The idea for the futuristic yacht was conceived on a beach in Koufonissi island, Greece. Forakis claimed to be "inspired to create a yacht as close to the sea and nature as possible, made of clouds floating above the waterline, becoming virtually invisible," according to the designer's page.

"This desire for 'invisibility' drove Forakis to develop a true zero-emissions yacht that is invisible both in design and in her environmental impact."

The guest lounge.

Forakis.com 

Forakis and his team incorporated advanced technologies (both existing and currently in development) to achieve unprecedented levels of sustainably and range for the ship.

The team even plans to make use of robotic 3D printing to create a mesh framework integrating both the ship's hull and superstructure.

"The result is an extraordinarily strong and lightweight structure that can be produced using less energy, material, waste, space, and time compared to conventional construction," said Forakis.

The master suite.

Forakis.com 

A finish that blends like a chameleon

The yacht features a silvery metallic finish, which blends almost like a chameleon with the water's colors and movements and multi-tiered ephemeral glass wings that reflect the clouds and the sky.

At the center of the interior of the yacht lies a multi-level "Tree of Life" – "a living, breathing monument to mother nature and the nucleus of the hydroponic garden providing fresh food and air purification."

The view from the master suite.

Forakis.com 

The base of the tree can be traced back to a reflecting pool on the lower deck. At this level, the tree is surrounded by a hydroponic meditation Zen garden. Furthermore, the tree extends vertically through all four levels of the ship and is accompanied by a spiral staircase to take passengers to each floor.

At the top level lies a forward-facing master suite featuring a large private terrace built exclusively for the owner of the yacht.

The tree of life.

Forakis.com 

Finally, the yacht features an aquarium-style lap pool complemented by expansive horizontal windows that transform into open balconies. Meanwhile, an open beach club, equipped with fold-down balconies, transforms into an enclosed solarium with sliding glass panels across the ceiling.

Pegasus is built to produce zero carbon emissions and has a virtually unlimited range. For added power during the times the sun does not shine, solar energy is used to convert seawater into hydrogen. This hydrogen is then stored in lithium-ion batteries for use when needed most, notes the designer's page.

