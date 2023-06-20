Destinus unveils supersonic hydrogen-powered plane at the Paris Air Show

European aerospace startup Destinus unveiled its third demonstrator plane, Destinus 3, at the Paris Air Show. The startup is working to build commercial hypersonic passenger aircraft fueled only by hydrogen.

We still do not know whether the future of aviation might be electric or powered by alternative fuels. Still, it will be supersonic

Long after Concorde ceased operations, the dream of supersonic flight for passenger travel is alive once again, hoping to make the world a smaller place.

Destinus has set its sights on a 2030 launch of a hydrogen-powered aircraft that will fly passengers between Frankfurt and Shanghai in just under three hours, saving eight hours when flying on a conventional plane.