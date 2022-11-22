Russian TV has shown off the country’s gigantic “Satan” missile payload bus

The video was first broadcast on Russia-24 and TV Zvezda, two state-run television networks. As reported by The Drive, Kornev says that the video was made public after the first full-scale launch of the RS-28 Sarmat ICBM in April 2022. In time, the R-36M2 is anticipated to replace the RS-28 in Russian service.

1/ SS-18 mod5 SATAN / R-36M2 / 15A18M combat stage (bus) from several videos appeared on Russian TV after the first and so far the only launch of the Sarmat heavy ICBM on April 20, 2022



Firstly, for the first time we see in such detail the fully combat stage (bus) pic.twitter.com/3bPDcwxQRg — MilitaryRussia.Ru (@DnKornev) November 20, 2022

In the early 1980s, the Soviet Union started making the R-36M2, a two-stage (not counting the payload bus) liquid-fueled silo-launched ICBM launched from a silo. It was meant to be a more accurate and all-around better version of the R-36M.

In the 1970s, the original R-36M started replacing earlier R-36-series missiles.

One of the most important differences between the R-36M and the R-36 also called the SS-9 "Scarp," is that the newer version uses a gas generator to release the missile from the silo before its main rocket motors start up.

This is called a "cold launch system."

The R-36M2, frequently referred to as a "heavyweight" ICBM, is enormous, measuring almost 10 feet in diameter (3 meters) and weighing just over 211 tonnes when fully fueled, according to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

Comparatively, the LGM-30G Minuteman III of the U.S. Air Force measures just under 60 feet (18.3 m) in length, is five and a half feet (1.67 meters) wide, and weighs just under 40 tonnes when launched. With a length of almost 69 feet (21.1 meters), a diameter of just over seven and a half feet (2.34 meters), and a launch weight of close to 98 tonnes, the larger LGM-118A Peacekeeper, which the U.S. Air Force withdrew from service in 2005, was still much smaller.