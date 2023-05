Scientists at the Pennsylvania State University (PSU) have created an image-capturing setup that works just like human eyes. In the future, such a bio-inspired device could give rise to artificial retinas and self-powering cameras.

The new device is made up of an artificial neural network and narrowband perovskite photoreceptors. The former processes visual signals captured by the device and produce good-quality images.

Whereas the latter works like cone cells, photoreceptors in human eyes that sense red, blue, and green (RBG) light. All kinds of visible light you see around you is the combination of these three colors.

Kai Wang, one of the study authors and a material science professor at PSU, said, “We borrowed a design from nature — our retinas contain cone cells that are sensitive to red, green, and blue light and a neural network that starts processing what we are seeing even before the information is transmitted to our brain.”