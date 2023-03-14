Proof of Work vs. Proof of Stake: understanding the key differences

If you are unsure of the answer, feel free to read on to find out once and for all. If you plan on dipping your toe into crypto, then this short guide should, we hope, prove invaluable.

What is proof of stake?

Proof of stake (PoS) is a "consensus" algorithm or mechanism that verifies transactions and keeps blockchain networks safe. This is usually defined as a way to get everyone on a decentralized computer network to agree, trust each other, and feel safe.

PoW and PoS are fundamental to some crypto blockchains. Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock

It differs from the Proof of Work (PoW) algorithm in that validators are chosen to create blocks based on how much cryptocurrency they are willing to "stake" or lock up as collateral.

Validators in a PoS system are chosen based on their stake in the network. The more cryptocurrency a validator has, the more likely it will be selected to create the next block. When a validator is picked, a new block is generated and sent to the network to be checked.

So, regarding Ethereum 2.0, a candidate validator must currently stake 32 ETH.

Other validators then confirm the block's validity; if it is valid, it is added to the blockchain. Validators who want to join validation pools can also do so through "liquid staking," which uses an ERC-20 token to represent their ETH.

In a PoS system, validators have a reason, to be honest, and follow network rules. They could lose their stake if they do something wrong or try to cheat the system. PoW uses more energy than PoS because it needs more computing power to validate transactions and secure the network. One reason for developing PoS systems was to reduce the carbon footprint of blockchain.

When compared to PoW, PoS uses less energy because it doesn't need as much computing power. Overall, PoS is an alternative consensus algorithm that, compared to PoW, provides a way to secure blockchain networks that uses less energy and can be scaled up.

Several cryptocurrencies use the PoS consensus algorithm to validate transactions and create new blocks. Some of the most well-known cryptocurrencies that use PoS include, but are not limited to:-