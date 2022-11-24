New Stable Diffusion 2.0 improves jaw-dropping capability for generating AI images

What is Stable Diffusion?

Stability AI runs a cluster of more than 4,000 Nvidia A100 GPUs in Amazon Web Services (AWS). It uses these to train AI systems, such as Stable Diffusion, to generate impressive AI art using only text prompts. Stable Diffusion runs similarly to DALL-E 2 by Open AI and Designer by Microsoft.

The company's servers require a massive amount of power. According to Business Insider, Stability AI's operations and cloud expenditures are over $50 million. Still, the firm's CEO, Emad Mostaque, has claimed it will continuously improve the efficiency of these models to reduce expenditure. The company recently raised $101 million in a seed funding round.

At the time of that funding round, Mostaque said, "AI promises to solve some of humanity's biggest challenges. But we will only realize this potential if the technology is open and accessible to all."

However, the company has faced some backlash as its open-source release has led to the propagation of AI-generated graphic content, including violent and pornographic imagery, sometimes involving real people. Stable Diffusion's new system aims to shift the focus with its "brand new possibilities for creative applications."

What's new in Stable Diffusion 2.0?

Stable Diffusion 2.0 uses a new encoder called OpenCLIP, which was developed in collaboration with non-profit machine learning firm LAION. This improves the quality of Stable Diffusion's generated images, allowing for default resolutions of 512×512 pixels and 768×768 pixels. Take a look at a few examples of these images below. Meanwhile, the release notes for Stable Diffusion 2.0 can be viewed here on GitHub.