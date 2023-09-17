Digital technology helps farmers affected by climate change

A Nigerian professor is advocating for the use of digital technology to help the nation’s struggling farmers cope with global warming.

Professor Adewale Dipeolu of the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta told Vanguard on Sunday that digital innovation will be key to ensuring agricultural practices thrive, particularly in remote areas of the country that are the most devastated by climate change.

The comments were made at a workshop funded by the European Union.

Farmers left vulnerable

“Nigeria’s agricultural sector has been grappling with numerous challenges, exacerbated by climate change, erratic rainfall, erosion, pest and disease outbreaks, and insecurity issues, such as farmer-herder clashes. These adversities have left farmers vulnerable, particularly those residing in remote rural areas,” told the news outlet the academic.