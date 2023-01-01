Discarded human hair is now been used to clean up pollutants

The hairy mats are then placed in drains to soak up pollution in water before it reaches a river or to deal with pollution problems due to flooding.

Many applications

The hair can also be transformed into bio-composite bags or used to clean up oil spills.

It is estimated that just one kilogram of hair can absorb seven to eight liters of oil and hydrocarbons. According to the Hair Recycle Project, one strand of hair can support up to 10 million times its own weight. It is also water-soluble and highly elastic due to its keratin fibers.

Hair is used according to its length. Long locks are turned into wigs, while shorter ones find many other purposes, including use in garden fertilizers.

Hair is collected from salons. Hispanolistic/iStock

In October of last year, we reported that a lab at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, grew crops — leafy vegetables, micro greens, rocket leaves, and the Chinese cabbage bok choy — using discarded hair collected from salon floors.

Companies are also trying out hair as a building material.

"Our products are all the more ethical as they are manufactured locally... they are not imported from the other side of the planet," told EuroNews project co-founder Patrick Janssen. "They are made here to deal with local problems."