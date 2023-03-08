ASIC: Discover the power of the application-specific integrated circuit

If we've piqued your interest, read more about these incredible little electronic components.

What is in an ASIC?

An ASIC, or application-specific integrated circuit, is a type of integrated circuit designed for a specific application or use case instead of a general-purpose integrated circuit.

ASICs are incredible pieces of kit. Oleh Stefaniak/iStock

The particular components that are included in an ASIC will vary depending on the intended use of the chip, but in general, an ASIC will contain the following essential components:

Logic gates: ASICs typically include many logic gates, which perform the specific processing functions required by the application.

Memory: Most ASICs include some amount of memory, which can be used to store program code, data, or other information.

Input/output (I/O) interfaces: ASICs may include various I/O interfaces, such as UARTs, USB controllers, Ethernet controllers, or other interfaces required for the specific application.

Clock generator: ASICs generally includes a clock generator, which provides the clock signals that synchronize the various components of the chip.

Power management: ASICs may include power management circuitry to regulate the voltage and current levels used by the chip.

In addition to these essential components, an ASIC may include other specialized features, such as analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs), or other elements specific to the intended application.

The design of an ASIC is typically customized for a particular application or use case, which allows for greater efficiency, performance, and cost-effectiveness than can be achieved with a general-purpose integrated circuit.

The development of ASICs can be traced back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the demand for specialized electronic systems grew. At the time, most electronic systems were built using general-purpose microprocessors, which were not optimized for specific applications and could be inefficient regarding power consumption, speed, and cost.

To overcome these limitations, companies started exploring the concept of designing custom integrated circuits tailored to perform specific functions. These early ASICs were primarily used in military and aerospace applications, where performance, reliability, and size were critical factors.

The first commercial ASICs were introduced in the mid-1980s, and they quickly gained popularity in industries such as telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive.

ASIC technology continued to evolve over the years, with advances in design tools, fabrication processes, and packaging techniques enabling the development of more complex and sophisticated ASICs.

Today, ASICs are used in various applications, from medical devices and smart homes to artificial intelligence and cloud computing. But, more on that later.

What is an ASIC used for?

As previously mentioned, ASICs are designed for a specific application or use case. Some typical applications of ASICs include: