Disney's innovative AI can quickly make actors appear younger or older

In movies and advertisements, it is costly to create photorealistic digital re-aging and requires artists to go through each scene arduously, frame-by-frame to manually change the character’s appearance and likeness. In the past, there have been attempts to automate the strenuous, time-consuming, and expensive task, using AI, both machine learning and neural networks.

The Disney researchers said that other systems currently available “typically suffer from facial identity loss, poor resolution and unstable results across subsequent video frames.” The research team mentioned that their method offers “the first practical, fully-automatic and production-ready method for re-aging faces in video images.”

The team calls their AI system FRAN, an acronym for face re-aging network.

An actor re-aged using FRAN on the right, compared to only wearing a costume. Production-Ready Face Re-Aging for Visual Effects/Disney Research Studios

FRAN is a neural network that incorporates neural face models from being pre-trained on thousands of images of different faces without any age pairing. Neural face models are created using deep neural networks and are used in digital work and facial animation.

Researchers mentioned that it would be impossible to train FRAN on datasets using real people because that would require numerous pairs of images showing people with the same facial expressions, on the same backgrounds at two known ages. FRAN was trained using datasets from thousands of randomly generated faces to collect the necessary information for re-aging actors.

The new research conducted by Disney Research Studios shortens the aging process in video creation. Disney Research Studios focuses on innovations in filmmaking by using deep learning, artificial neural networks, and other subsets of artificial intelligence to use in videos.

The neural network can analyze an actor’s headshot and predict what part of the face would potentially be affected by aging. It then applies the aging properties, such as wrinkles for older effect or skin smoothing for a younger aesthetic. The process layers the AI- generated effect on top of the original face. The ability to use AI in the images speeds up the process and efficiently creates realistic images.