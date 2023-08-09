Disney’s new task force will investigate how to best incorporate AI

A mere three months after Hollywood writers went on strike over the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their jobs, news has surfaced that Walt Disney has introduced a task force to explore the technology and how it can best be used to serve the needs of the entertainment company.

This is according to a report by Reuters published on Tuesday.

However, the news outlet quoted three sources that said the task force was implemented before the strike and has just come to light now.

Risking obsolescence

One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that media companies risk “obsolescence” if they don’t manage to successfully use AI to their benefit. This is because the production costs of movies are particularly high meaning box office returns can’t always pay them off.