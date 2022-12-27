These DIY boxes are a cheap and effective way to filter out indoor air pollutants

The associate professor of epidemiology at Brown-Joseph M Braun stated that the only way to improve occupant health is to lower the air concentrations of commonly found chemicals that are dangerous for human health.

DIY air filters made from materials found at hardware stores

A 20-inch box fan, duct tape, four MERV-13 filters, and a cardboard box are what is needed to build Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes, also known as cubes that save humans from chemical pollutants.

The boxes were built by students and members of the campus community as part of a school-wide effort and erected in the School of Public Health and other structures on the Brown University campus.

Dr. Braun and his team conducted a study to test the efficiency of Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes for removing harmful chemicals from the air in 17 rooms at UMass Amherst's School of Public Health.

The results were impressive: PFAS dropped by 40%-60%, while Phthalates decreased by 30%-60%. These findings, published in Environmental Science & Technology, demonstrate that these simple cubes can make an immense difference when it comes to combating environmental toxins within our homes!

More than just aiding in air purification during COVID-19

According to the authors, the study, which examined the performance of Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes erected at the School of Public Health to assist in stopping the spread of COVID-19, is the first peer-reviewed investigation of the boxes' usefulness with regard to indoor pollutants.