These DIY boxes are a cheap and effective way to filter out indoor air pollutants
A simple, easy-to-construct air filter leveraging simple hardware products can protect us against illnesses caused by chemical pollutants and viruses.
The successful collaboration of a team of researchers from Silent Spring Institute, Brown University's School of Public Health, and Brown's School of Engineering has resulted in game-changing air filters. They have found that Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes are an effective way to help prevent the risks of indoor air pollutants.
The associate professor of epidemiology at Brown-Joseph M Braun stated that the only way to improve occupant health is to lower the air concentrations of commonly found chemicals that are dangerous for human health.
DIY air filters made from materials found at hardware stores
A 20-inch box fan, duct tape, four MERV-13 filters, and a cardboard box are what is needed to build Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes, also known as cubes that save humans from chemical pollutants.
The boxes were built by students and members of the campus community as part of a school-wide effort and erected in the School of Public Health and other structures on the Brown University campus.
Dr. Braun and his team conducted a study to test the efficiency of Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes for removing harmful chemicals from the air in 17 rooms at UMass Amherst's School of Public Health.
The results were impressive: PFAS dropped by 40%-60%, while Phthalates decreased by 30%-60%. These findings, published in Environmental Science & Technology, demonstrate that these simple cubes can make an immense difference when it comes to combating environmental toxins within our homes!
More than just aiding in air purification during COVID-19
According to the authors, the study, which examined the performance of Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes erected at the School of Public Health to assist in stopping the spread of COVID-19, is the first peer-reviewed investigation of the boxes' usefulness with regard to indoor pollutants.
Richard Corsi, Dean of the College of Engineering at UC Davis and one of the inventors behind the Corsi-Rosenthal Box, was delighted to learn that his creation accomplished more than just aiding in air purification during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Researchers from Brown University and Silent Spring Institute discovered an unexpected benefit: a considerable decrease in indoor exposure to potentially hazardous chemicals such as PFAS and phthalates. This cost-effective solution has proven itself invaluable – promoting safe access while simultaneously reducing health risks due to its remarkable capabilities!
Reduction of PFAS and Phthalate levels
Several potentially dangerous chemicals, including PFAS and phthalates, have been linked to a plethora of health issues. These include asthma, reduced immunity against viruses such as COVID-19 in adults, lower birth weight in babies, altered brain development in children, and certain types of cancer.
Furthermore, these substances are endocrine disruptors, which can imitate or obstruct the body's natural hormones. As an ever-increasing number of studies continue to uncover their effects on human well-being, it is becoming increasingly clear that exposure must be avoided at all costs.
As per Robin Dodson, a scientist at Silent Spring Institute, the Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes further help in reducing PFAS and phthalate levels. These boxes are relatively inexpensive and easy to make and are currently being utilized in several homes and universities across the country.
Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes' health benefits outweigh the side effects
The researchers also found that these boxes increase the sound levels by an average of 10 decibels at night and 5 decibels during the day. This can be pretty distracting in various settings, especially in classrooms.
However, scientists tend to believe that the health benefits of this air filter are much more beneficial than handling some audio side effects. Also, one can quickly construct the box for just $100 and save themselves from harmful indoor air pollutants.
These DIY air filter Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes are not only highly effective but economical as well. That's great news!
