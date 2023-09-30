DNA and glass combined to make ultra-light strong material

DNA and glass combined to make ultra-light strong materialThis lightweight material surpasses the strength of steel.Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 30, 2023 07:03 AM ESTCreated: Sep 30, 2023 07:03 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational imageVPanteon/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. There is a high demand for strong yet lightweight materials across diverse industries, including defense, medical devices, and automotive sectors, among others.Material scientists have been investigating the possibilities of unconventional components in order to meet this growing demand and enhance technological advancements.Now, scientists have engineered an extraordinary material by combining two unexpected elements: DNA and glass.Columbia University, the University of Connecticut, and Brookhaven National Laboratory led the way in creating this remarkably lightweight and high-strength material.The team was able to "fabricate a pure form of glass and coat specialized pieces of DNA" to create a lightweight material that surpasses the strength of steel. See Also Related Glass-coated DNA is 4x stronger but 5x less dense than steel New glass: 10X more damage resistant and cuts carbon footprint by nearly half The creation of strong and light material Researchers have been studying DNA's unique elements in order to build nanoscale structures. Building a structure out of DNA and then coating it with glass may have the potential to produce a long-lasting strong substance.This is because DNA is made up of a material known as a polymer — a category encompassing durable and flexible materials like plastics and rubber. “We focused on using DNA as a programmable nanomaterial to form a complex 3D scaffold. And we wanted to explore how this scaffold will perform mechanically when transferred into more stable solid-state materials. We explored having this self-assembling material cast in silica, the main ingredient in glass, and its potential,” explained Aaron Michelson, Brookhaven postdoctoral researcher, in an official release. Due to the significant challenge of producing large, flawless pieces of glass, the researchers started off by using nano-scale components. To do this, the researchers applied an ultra-thin coating of silica glass to the DNA frames, measuring around 5 nanometers in thickness (equal to a few hundred atoms). This process left the inner spaces open, resulting in an incredibly lightweight material.A microscopic peek of how these DNA strands form shapes that are built into larger lattice structures that are coated in silica.CFN, JEOL-1400 TEM and Hitachi-4800 SEM On this minuscule scale, the glass retains its integrity without succumbing to flaws or defects, offering a level of strength not typically observed in larger glass pieces that are prone to developing cracks and shattering.The strength of this small material was measured using advanced equipment. “To measure the strength of these tiny structures, we employed a technique called nanoindentation,” explained Michelson. “Nanoindentation is a mechanical test on a very small scale performed using a precise instrument that can apply and measure resistive forces. Our samples are only a few microns thick, about a thousandth of a millimeter, so it's impossible to measure these materials by conventional means. Using an electron microscope and nanoindentation together, we can simultaneously measure mechanical behavior and observe the process of the compression.”During testing, the DNA lattice covered with glass displayed extraordinary strength, outperforming steel by a factor of four. Surprisingly, the density of the new material was nearly five times lower. Scientists state that achieving this level of strength and low density is a groundbreaking achievement.The results were published in Cell Reports Physical Science.Study abstract:Continuous nanolattices are an emerging class of mechanical metamaterials that are highly attractive due to their superior strength-to-weight ratios, which originate from their spatial architectures and nanoscale-sized elements possessing near-theoretical strength. Rational design of frameworks remains challenging below 50 nm because of limited methods to arrange small elements into complex architectures. Here, we fabricate silica frameworks with ∼4- to 20-nm-thick elements using self-assembly and silica templating of DNA origami nanolattices and perform in situ micro-compression testing to examine the mechanical properties. We observe strong effects of lattice dimensions on yield strength (σy) and failure mode. Silica nanolattices are found to exhibit yield strengths higher than those of any known engineering materials with similar mass density. 