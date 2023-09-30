DNA and glass combined to make ultra-light strong material

There is a high demand for strong yet lightweight materials across diverse industries, including defense, medical devices, and automotive sectors, among others.

Material scientists have been investigating the possibilities of unconventional components in order to meet this growing demand and enhance technological advancements.

Now, scientists have engineered an extraordinary material by combining two unexpected elements: DNA and glass.

Columbia University, the University of Connecticut, and Brookhaven National Laboratory led the way in creating this remarkably lightweight and high-strength material.

The team was able to “fabricate a pure form of glass and coat specialized pieces of DNA” to create a lightweight material that surpasses the strength of steel.