A strategically critical hydroelectric dam has been severely damaged on the Dnipro River near Kherson, Ukraine. Called the Nova Kakhovka dam, torrents of water are now threatening settlements downstream and could impact the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the North. Denounced as an "act of terror" by Ukraine's premier Volodymyr Zelenskiy, no one has claimed responsibility for any attack on the dam.

Whatever the case, thousands of people are now displaced as rising waters downstream threaten to damage homes, infrastructure, and local ecosystems. Recently released aerial footage of the dam on social media show that a significant portion of the dam's main structure is now missing, allowing large amounts of water to escape from the dam's reservoir. The towns situated along the floodwater's path are becoming inundated, with entire houses seen being carried away by the water.