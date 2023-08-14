Pentagon sets up Task Force Lima to oversee generative AI

Pentagon sets up Task Force Lima to oversee generative AIThe task force will ensure that DoD remains at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies while safeguarding national security. Jijo Malayil| Aug 14, 2023 03:38 PM ESTCreated: Aug 14, 2023 03:38 PM ESTinnovationAn illustration of generative AIdem10/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The United States Department of Defence (DoD) has set up a task force called Lima to leverage the possibilities of integrating AI systems into defense technologies. The body will look into ways the generative artificial intelligence can be used responsibly and strategically for military uses. Task Force Lima, led by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), will "play a pivotal role in analyzing and integrating generative AI tools, such as large language models (LLMs), across the DoD," said a media statement by the Department. Large Language Models (LLMs) and other generative artificial intelligence (Al) capabilities are gaining popularity, capacity, and influence worldwide. These skills are trained on enormous datasets to produce material at near-instantaneous speeds with the amount of detail and seeming coherence that would previously have needed human writing. These skills create new opportunities while also posing considerable new and long-term hazards. See Also Related DOD provides a further $1.5M to develop a 3D-printed hypersonic engine Sensitive US military emails being sent to Mali due to simple typo UN Security Council meets for first time to discuss artificial intelligence risks "As we navigate the transformative power of generative AI, our focus remains steadfast on ensuring national security, minimizing risks, and responsibly integrating these technologies. The future of defense is not just about adopting cutting-edge technologies, but doing so with foresight, responsibility, and a deep understanding of the broader implications for our nation," said Kathleen.As AI systems grow by leaps and bounds, Task Force Lima will ensure that the Department remains at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies while safeguarding national security. A comprehensive missionArtificial intelligence has emerged as a game-changing technology with the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries, including defense. The Department intends to improve its operations in warfighting, business affairs, health, preparedness, and policy by employing generative AI models, which can leverage enormous datasets to train algorithms and develop products effectively.According to DoD, the task force will assist in minimizing risk and redundancy while advancing generative AI efforts throughout the Department by leveraging collaborations across the Department, Intelligence Community, and other federal agencies. The focus is also on promoting education, instilling a culture of responsible utilization, and overseeing coordinated DoD involvement with interagency, international, educational, civil society, and industry stakeholders to ensure the ethical and prudent development and application of generative AI technologies."The DoD has an imperative to responsibly pursue the adoption of generative AI models while identifying proper protective measures and mitigating national security risks that may result from issues such as poorly managed training data. We must also consider the extent to which our adversaries will employ this technology and seek to disrupt our own use of AI-based solutions," said Dr. Craig Martell, the DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer.The CDAO, which came into existence in June 2022, was created specifically to integrate and optimize artificial intelligence capabilities throughout the DoD. The office is in charge of increasing the Department of Defense's adoption of data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), allowing the Department's digital infrastructure and policy adoption to offer scalable AI-driven solutions for business and joint use cases, and protecting the country from existing and new threats.DoD hopes that Task Force Lima will direct the Department's research and responsible fielding of generative AI capabilities within and across the DoD, offering guidance and recommendations to vital policy-making authorities. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Is deep sea mining worth it?900-year-old sword still has 'bend' from Holy Land war, X-ray revealsCan the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?XQ-58A 'Valkyrie' drone successfully flown by AI pilotManganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactiveSpaceX's Falcon 9 may have punched a hole in the ionosphereGalactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky Way'Rods from God' not that destructive, Chinese study findsAcrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVIDAre wines losing the battle against climate change? Job Board