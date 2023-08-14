Pentagon sets up Task Force Lima to oversee generative AI

The United States Department of Defence (DoD) has set up a task force called Lima to leverage the possibilities of integrating AI systems into defense technologies. The body will look into ways the generative artificial intelligence can be used responsibly and strategically for military uses.

Task Force Lima, led by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), will "play a pivotal role in analyzing and integrating generative AI tools, such as large language models (LLMs), across the DoD," said a media statement by the Department.

Large Language Models (LLMs) and other generative artificial intelligence (Al) capabilities are gaining popularity, capacity, and influence worldwide. These skills are trained on enormous datasets to produce material at near-instantaneous speeds with the amount of detail and seeming coherence that would previously have needed human writing. These skills create new opportunities while also posing considerable new and long-term hazards.