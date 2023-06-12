Dogen City concept looks to take urban living offshore

As sea levels continue to rise, the future of urban living could mean that many of us will need to consider living offshore at some point in the next 30 years.

Japanese architectural startup N-ARK may have come up with a concept that could help.

Say hello to Dogen City, a conceptual self-sustaining city that floats on the ocean, offering a unique solution to the challenges of overcrowded cities and climate change.

The city is designed to function as a 'smart healthcare floating city' in peacetime, and as a stand-alone city in the event of a natural disaster.

Measuring roughly 1 mile (1.58 km) in diameter and approximately 2.5 miles (4 km) in circumference, it's more of a small town than a metropolis, but its modular nature means that it could be expanded pretty quickly.