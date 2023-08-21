Magnetic fields reveal lost undersea worlds

Magnetometry is being used to uncover new information about the lost region of Doggerland.

This area was submerged in the mesolithic period but was once home to early human habitation.

What the researchers learn could reveal valuable insights into this period.

From the legendary tales of Plato's fictional Atlantis to the underwater city of Pavlopetri, in Greece, the allure of submerged civilizations has long captivated historians, archaeologists, and explorers.

Here, we take a look at a new method for discovering underwater ruins and how this is being used to study one of the largest prehistoric settlements in Europe, which now lies under the North Sea—Doggerland.

By detecting magnetic anomalies and deciphering their meanings, researchers have gained a unique perspective into the lives of those who inhabited this lost world.

A map of Atlantis by Athanasius Kircher, published in Mundus Subterraneus in 1669. Athanasius Kircher/Wikimedia Commons

Uncovering lost worlds

The enduring interest in sunken underwater worlds is perhaps best exemplified by the lost city of Atlantis—a city Plato believed to be buried in the Atlantic Ocean, but which today is widely believed to be an invention.