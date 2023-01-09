Don't show up to the next meeting? Send your 4K AI-based "metahuman" clone instead

Interesting Engineering (IE) spoke with CEO Young Sun Bae to learn more about his 'metahuman' technology and what we can expect regarding future (or current) real-life applications.

So, what does one have to do to be 'cloned?'

The procedure was straightforward. At first, you need to step into a greenscreen booth and position yourself with the guidance of two marked areas on the floor. You're then recorded for 40 seconds and told to gesture (upper body only) as if talking in the pre-written script you provided beforehand. The script was about two to three sentences long.

Critically, you had to record the video with your mouth slightly open but without moving your lips- this part was a little awkward. Some slight movement of the head was allowed.

The following question and answer (Q&A) session has been edited for length and clarity.

Could you describe what we have here today? What is this service you've developed for making metahumans?

We provide the experience of cloning yourself using our AI-powered platform.

Typically, at a professional level at 4k resolution, it takes about three to four hours for face and voice scanning. But today, we only need your 40-second video. With that, you can clone yourself and make your avatar, and then that avatar can speak in any language with a given script.

We have about six or seven languages and will expand too. The interesting part is that our technology is language-agnostic. For example, two gentlemen had asked if they could add Norwegian. Yes, of course, we can.