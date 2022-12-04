Europe’s first cutting-edge submarine drone could ‘dominate the underwater battlespace’

"In order to meet the growing threats to our underwater infrastructure, the Royal Navy needs to be ahead of the competition with cutting-edge capabilities," said U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

"Project Cetus, alongside bringing forward the MROS ships, will help ensure we have the right equipment to protect the security of the U.K. and our Allies."

Cetus- crewless submarine. Royal Navy

Project Cetus, named after a mythical sea monster, is expected to expand the Royal Navy's research into autonomous underwater systems.

The initial phase in the creation of an operational autonomous submarine will operate either independently or alongside crewed submarines, such as the Astute-class hunter-killers and their replacements, read the statement.

"Having the skills base and specialist knowledge to develop and build this vessel in the U.K. is testament to the U.K.'s leading reputation in building surface and sub-surface ships," said Wallace.

Cetus unmanned submarine

Cetus's maximum operational depth will be greater than that of the current submarine fleet. In a single mission, it will be able to travel up to 1,000 miles.

It will be as large as a double-decker bus at 12 meters long, 2.2 meters in diameter, and 17 tonnes in weight.