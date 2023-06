A team of researchers has developed a new kind of thin solar cell that with over 2-fold efficiency over existing 2D transition metal dichalcogenide solar cells. The new material could, if taken to production, produce lightweight solar power for satellites and other spacecraft.

When it comes to providing energy for space exploration and settlements, traditional solar cells made of silicon or gallium arsenide are too heavy to be transported by rocket. To overcome this obstacle, scientists are exploring various lightweight alternatives, such as solar cells made of a thin layer of molybdenum selenide. These types of solar cells are classified as 2D transition metal dichalcogenide (2D TMDC) solar cells. While they tend to have much lower efficiencies when compared to silicon-based solar panels, they can produce more power for their weight (i.e., improved specific power).