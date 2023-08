The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has unveiled a new torpedo-shaped weapon that DPRK officials describe as the “world’s most powerful weapon.” Allegedly a large underwater unmanned vehicle (UUV), the drone is officially called the “Haeil.” According to reports, the new weapon is nuclear-armed and, much like the Russian "Poseidon" torpedo, can create a "radioactive tsunami" on detonation.

Nuclear-powered and armed

Unveiled at a military parade in Pyongyang on July 27, the new drone is so large it needs to be transported on specially modified flat-bed trucks. The parade was conducted through Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.