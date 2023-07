According to various news outlets, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) failed satellite wasn't advanced enough for its advertised use for military surveillance. This news comes from reports by South Korean military spokespersons after they retrieved significant parts of the wreckage.

The satellite failed to reach orbit in May

In late May of this year, the DPRK attempted to launch its first spy satellite. Unfortunately, the long-range rocket carrying it plunged into the waters off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula shortly after liftoff. The purpose of the satellite, allegedly, was to contribute to a space-based reconnaissance system that North Korea claims is necessary to address growing security concerns posed by the United States and South Korea.