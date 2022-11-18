Drako Dragon makes history as the most powerful, quickest, and fastest SUV

“The gullwing doors, likewise, are not there just for visual impact, although they have plenty. The large, power-operated gullwings eliminate the B-pillar to make it easier to get in and out of Dragon’s front and rear seats, enhance outward sight lines for rear-seat passengers, and are designed to open upward more than outward for easy access even when parked near vehicles, walls, or other obstacles.”

Meanwhile, the SUV's headlights and tail lights are highly detailed and equipped with unique LEDs for maximum visibility. The car also features ultra-bright rally lights integrated into its roof to improve driver awareness in extreme environments.

In terms of body panels, Drako is pioneering the use of sustainable natural fibers to reduce weight and improve rigidity while avoiding the use of plastic by up to 70 percent. These natural fiber composites also offer full end-of-life recyclability, helping further to reduce the car’s environmental footprint. Could this be the eco-friendly SUV we have been waiting for?

Equal treatment to rear-seat passengers as the driver

The car also boasts impressive interiors. “As driver-focused as Dragon is, the cabin gives equal treatment to rear-seat passengers. The B-pillarless design and panoramic glass roof offer passengers incredible spaciousness and beautiful unobstructed views outward," reads the press release.

"A rear-seat entertainment package with dual screens mounted to the rear of the leather and carbon fiber front seats will also be available. Rear seat occupants also get programmable backlighting that shines through perforated leather panels for enhanced ambience and intimacy.”