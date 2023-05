Draper, the first company to receive a private contract from NASA during the Apollo era, is developing a lunar navigation system called DMEN.

The system was recently tested aboard Blue Origin's NS-23 mission, which ultimately ended in failure.

Still, Draper was able to collect data, and it plans to test DMEN "at even higher altitudes and speeds on another flight test onboard New Shepard."

Given its history and track record over more than half a century, the company is well-positioned to develop lunar navigation technology. For example, Draper was the very first firm to receive a private contract for NASA's Apollo missions. It also helped to develop navigation software for the Space Shuttle and for the Orion capsule used in NASA's recent Artemis I mission.

One of its latest gadgets, the Draper Multi-Environment Navigator (DMEN) system, uses vision-based terrain relative navigation technology. This allows it to pinpoint a spacecraft's exact location based on known features of the lunar surface.