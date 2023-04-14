Animated Drawings: Meta’s new AI project lets you convert doodles into animation

This open-source project is based on a dataset of up to 180,000 annotated amateur drawings. The company has made this dataset and animation code available for AI researchers and creators to use and innovate further. The Meta blog also emphasizes that this is the "first annotated dataset" made of a large variety of artwork.

“With this dataset and animation code, we believe that the domain of amateur drawings can inspire a new generation of creators with its expressive and accessible possibilities. We hope they will be an asset to other researchers interested in exploring potential applications for their work,” said the blog post.

The process of turning drawings into animation

After the drawing is uploaded, a series of subtasks are performed to convert the sketch to animation. Human figure detection, segmentation, and pose estimation are some of the subtasks performed by the AI system. These features aid in identifying and filtering out unwanted elements such as shadows, paper creases, and light glare that are common in sketches.

These subtasks allow computer vision to capture a digital version of a doodle or drawing. Following which, the system employs digital graphics techniques to convert the drawing image into an animated version. The system has been "trained on photographs of real-world objects," including children's drawings.

The Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team first introduced the Animated Drawings Demo in late 2021. The demo invited people to contribute their amateur drawings in order to create a large dataset with their permission to ensure privacy.