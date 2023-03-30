Dreadnort Boats' multipurpose POD offers versatile living and work space

Up to 12 adults can be seated in the prototype's V-shaped seating spaces, with under-seat storage compartments and two drop-down tables with cushions to serve as beds. The entire structure can be lifted by a crane or helicopter and is transported from one location to another on a boat trailer, thanks to lifting lugs on the roof.

The main body of the POD is mounted on four height-adjustable jacks, which may raise it up to 10 cm (3.9 in) off the ground. A two-piece gull-wing door with fold-down steps allows occupants to enter and escape.

Also, the shelter has two 150-watt solar panels that charge a 200-Ah deep cycle battery, even though it is technically capable of being connected to the local electrical grid. Two 12-volt DC sockets can be used for equipment like a small refrigerator, while a 350-watt inverter can power a laptop or TV. There are also two USB outlets for charging electrical devices.