Dream Chaser: Hypersonic spaceplane will feature a building-sized inflatable space habitat

Once it is finally in orbit, around the year 2027, people will travel to and from the so-called "space business park" using a supersonic spaceplane called Dream Chaser.

Meet Dream Chaser

Sierra Space is developing Dream Chaser as part of its plans to become the largest real estate developer in space alongside Blue Origin. In an interview with Robb Report, Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice claimed we are on the verge of "the Orbital Age", which could be compared to the Industrial Revolution or the advent of the Information Age.

“We first have to get good at building commercial economies in low earth orbit,” Vice said. “Then we’ll move to the lunar surface, 250,000 miles away, before we can figure out how to live on a planet that’s 35 million miles away.”

Part of Sierra Space's contribution to that cause comes in the form of Dream Chaser, which is expected to carry out its first manned mission at some point in 2026. The supersonic spaceplane will be reusable roughly 15 times and it will be able to carry roughly 12,000 lbs (5,440 kg) of cargo or 12 passengers.

Aside from eventually carrying passengers to Orbital Reef, Dream Chaser will also fly cargo and crew to the ISS as part of a $3 billion contract with NASA. The contract is part of an initiative by NASA to reduce its reliance on SpaceX as the only US firm currently capable of transporting astronauts to the ISS.