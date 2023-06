Sierra Space successfully carried out a key test on its Dream Chaser spaceplane, which is designed to lift passengers to the International Space Station (ISS) and Orbital Reef, the private orbital station it's developing alongside Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Colorado-based Sierra Space announced in a press statement that it has successfully powered up its spaceplane for the first time. The new milestone means Dream Chaser isn't too far away from performing its first orbital flight test, currently scheduled for this year.

A new Space Shuttle-like spaceplane could soon take flight

Dream Chaser is a reusable, fully autonomous spaceplane that measures roughly one-quarter the size of NASA's Space Shuttle and features a building-sized inflatable habitat.