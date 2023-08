Engineers at Planet Enterprises, a Space Technology Incubator in Washington, have revealed a pioneering drilling concept named Borebots, as outlined in a recent NASA report.

These Borebots could usher in a new era of scientific exploration by enabling drilling to unprecedented depths of around 50 meters.

As scientists set their sights on places like Mars' south pole to learn about its ancient water and potential for life, they face the hurdle of extreme depths.

Borebots could change the game by venturing into these depths, helping us uncover even more of Mars' hidden mysteries.

The Borebot fleet

Traditionally, drilling deep boreholes requires complex tethering systems for power and control, resulting in heavy equipment that incurs significant costs.