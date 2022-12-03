Drone delivery? 5 ways these machines could shape our cities

1. Creating digital models of buildings

Drones can take photographs of buildings, which are then used to build 3D models of buildings in computer-aided design software.

These models have an accuracy of within a centimeter. They can be combined with other data, such as 3D scans of interiors using drones or laser scanners, to provide a completely accurate picture of the structure for surveyors, architects, and clients.

Using these digital models saves time and money in the construction process by providing a single source that architects and planners can view.

2. Heritage simulations

Studio Drift is a multidisciplinary team of Dutch artists who have used drones to construct images through theatrical outdoor drone performances at damaged national heritage sites such as Notre Dame in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, and Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

Drones could be similarly used in the near future to help planners to visualize the final impact of restoration or construction work on a damaged or partially finished building.

3. Drone delivery

The arrival of drone delivery services will see significant changes to buildings in our communities, which will need to provide docking stations at community hubs, shops, and pick-up points.

There are likely to be landing pads installed on the roofs of residential homes and dedicated drone-delivery hubs. Research has shown that drones can help with the last mile of any delivery in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy.