This drone can soar through the skies and swim like a fish underwater

Mirs-X- a revolutionary new quadcopter prototype

Ben Chen and their team have unveiled a revolutionary new quadcopter prototype, the Mirs-X. Featuring eye-catching capabilities, including six minutes of flight or 40 minutes underwater at depths up to three meters, this robotic innovation is set to be presented in detail at IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation - an event not soon forgotten!

This hybrid marvel can soar through the skies like an eagle and swim underwater like a fish.

With its impressive abilities, this revolutionary piece of hardware offers groundbreaking opportunities for exploration, surveillance, scientific research, and more – opening up possibilities that have never been seen before.

Researchers achieved a feat of engineering ingenuity by equipping each motor with a dual-speed gearbox and rotating mounts to allow for the drones' ability to maneuver in two separate biomes.

This groundbreaking innovation has equipped these propellers with the capability to tilt toward their desired direction, allowing them complete control over fluid movements both above and below sea level.

For Mirs-X to be successful, precise propeller speed plays an essential role. As we all know, the air is far less dense than water, and the drone's propellers should be able to spin fast to generate lift to hover and rise effortlessly.