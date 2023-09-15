Drones lead the way in real-time air quality checks

In a significant stride towards better understanding and combating air pollution, researchers have unveiled an innovative "lab-on-a-drone" system. Published in the American Chemical Society's journal, Analytical Chemistry, the invention is designed to detect and analyze levels of pollutants in real-time while floating mid-air. This development is revolutionary because traditional monitoring systems are limited to ground-based measurements, often missing the pollutants that drift higher into the atmosphere.

Pollutants

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S), a gas infamous for its foul, rotten-egg smell, is one of the prime targets for this cutting-edge technology. Although naturally found in well water and volcanic emissions, H2S is a common byproduct in petroleum refineries and wastewater treatment plants. The gas not only acts as an irritant but can also be toxic in substantial amounts. Traditional methods to measure H2S and other air pollutants have been primarily ground-based, necessitating expensive setups like satellites for higher-altitude measurements.