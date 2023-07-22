This new drug-testing robot is attending its first ever music festival

University of British Columbia scientists have created a prototype drug-testing robot and it will be trialed for the first time at a music festival in British Columbia, Canada this weekend.

This is according to a report by Castanet published on Saturday.

The machine is the invention of associate Professor Jason Hein and graduate student Sarah Guzman and was developed with support from Health Canada

The robot is portable and is equipped with high-performance liquid chromatography.

“We want it to be this something that could be as simple as walking up to a kiosk, dropping off a sample, everything else is taken care of on the back end, and then you've got your answer,” said Hein.