Dual solar-powered reactor converts CO2 and plastic into sustainable fuel

Recycling of atmospheric CO2 will play a big factor in achieving a net carbon zero future. To demonstrate the same, University of Cambridge researchers developed a solar-powered reactor that converts CO2 captured from industrial waste or even air into sustainable fuel. The reactor uses only sunlight to convert the CO2 into CO + H2, a precursor of industrial liquid fuel production.

At the same time, the team also wanted to integrate the recycling of waste plastics to protect the environment from irreversible damages. The reactor also concurrently upcycled plastic waste to a commodity chemical glycolic acid.

In tests conducted by the tem, CO2 was converted into syngas, a key building block for sustainable liquid fuels, and plastic bottles were converted into glycolic acid, which is widely used in the cosmetics industry, as per the press release on EurekAlert.