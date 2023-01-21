Dubai to get the world's first 3D-printed mosque by 2025
The first 3D-printed mosque in the world will be constructed by Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in the United Arab Emirates.
The 2,000-square-metre mosque, which is anticipated to welcome up to 600 worshipers in 2025, will be built in Bur Dubai, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the Arab Emirates, according to an IACAD press release last week.
"It will take about four months to complete the 3D printing of the building's structure and a further 12 months to fully fit it out with the appropriate facilities, said IACAD.
"Three workers will operate the 3D robotic printer, which will print two square meters an hour."
A combination of raw materials and carefully prepared concrete will be used to build the mosque.
The 3D-building technology, according to Al Shaibani, director of IACAD's engineering division, would make it more sustainable.
"Using 3D printing will reduce the construction material wastes. It is friendly to the environment. The mosque represents the vision of our wise leadership," he said.
"The cost is 30 percent higher than building the mosque in the normal way because it is the first of its kind in the world," he added.
"We expect the cost will be similar in the future with 30 years building guarantee" he further stated.
'Dubai 3D Printing Strategy'
The choice to build the mosque using 3D printing technology is in keeping with Dubai's ambition to become a leading center for technology by 2030.
The 'Dubai 3D Printing Strategy' was an initiative started in 2016 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, to position the city as a major hub for technology.
In support of its objective to ensure that 25 percent of all future buildings in Dubai are 3D printed, Al Maktoum then issued a decree regulating the usage of 3D printing in the construction industry.
This action has inspired numerous manufacturers of cutting-edge building technology from around the world to send their products to Dubai and use them to construct test structures.
The UAE has seen the opening of concrete 3D printing facilities by businesses including 3DVinci Creations, ACCIONA, and Freyssinet subsidiary Concreative after Immensa Technology Labs first filed a construction 3D printing patent there in 2018.
3D-printed mosque
The project will involve the use of a "robotic 3D printer," which allows three people to deposit materials at a rate of two square meters per hour.
The mosque is expected to take four months to build once the building starts later this year and another twelve months to complete the necessary facilities.
To acquire final clearance for its design, the IACAD is currently working with the local Dubai Municipality officials. The goal is to open the facility and start receiving worshipers within the next two years.
New research shows a direct interaction between dark matter particles and those that make up ordinary matter, contradicting the current prevailing theory of the universe.