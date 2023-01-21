Dubai to get the world's first 3D-printed mosque by 2025

"It will take about four months to complete the 3D printing of the building's structure and a further 12 months to fully fit it out with the appropriate facilities, said IACAD.

"Three workers will operate the 3D robotic printer, which will print two square meters an hour."

A combination of raw materials and carefully prepared concrete will be used to build the mosque.

The 3D-building technology, according to Al Shaibani, director of IACAD's engineering division, would make it more sustainable.

"Using 3D printing will reduce the construction material wastes. It is friendly to the environment. The mosque represents the vision of our wise leadership," he said.

"The cost is 30 percent higher than building the mosque in the normal way because it is the first of its kind in the world," he added.

"We expect the cost will be similar in the future with 30 years building guarantee" he further stated.

'Dubai 3D Printing Strategy'

The choice to build the mosque using 3D printing technology is in keeping with Dubai's ambition to become a leading center for technology by 2030.

The 'Dubai 3D Printing Strategy' was an initiative started in 2016 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, to position the city as a major hub for technology.