Trending
Tech layoffs 2023
NEOM City
3D printed mosque
Fossilized dinosaur eggs
ZeroAvia Hydrogen aircraft
Elon Musk
Tornado causes

Dubai to get the world's first 3D-printed mosque by 2025

The 2,000-square-metre mosque is anticipated to accommodate up to 600 worshipers.
Baba Tamim
| Jan 21, 2023 10:38 AM EST
Created: Jan 21, 2023 10:38 AM EST
innovation
Design of the world's first 3D-printed mosque.
Design of the world's first 3D-printed mosque.

JT+partners/YouTube  

The first 3D-printed mosque in the world will be constructed by Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in the United Arab Emirates. 

The 2,000-square-metre mosque, which is anticipated to welcome up to 600 worshipers in 2025, will be built in Bur Dubai, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the Arab Emirates, according to an IACAD press release last week.

"It will take about four months to complete the 3D printing of the building's structure and a further 12 months to fully fit it out with the appropriate facilities, said IACAD. 

"Three workers will operate the 3D robotic printer, which will print two square meters an hour."

A combination of raw materials and carefully prepared concrete will be used to build the mosque.

The 3D-building technology, according to Al Shaibani, director of IACAD's engineering division, would make it more sustainable.

"Using 3D printing will reduce the construction material wastes. It is friendly to the environment. The mosque represents the vision of our wise leadership," he said.

"The cost is 30 percent higher than building the mosque in the normal way because it is the first of its kind in the world," he added.

"We expect the cost will be similar in the future with 30 years building guarantee" he further stated.

'Dubai 3D Printing Strategy'

The choice to build the mosque using 3D printing technology is in keeping with Dubai's ambition to become a leading center for technology by 2030.

The 'Dubai 3D Printing Strategy' was an initiative started in 2016 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, to position the city as a major hub for technology.

Most Popular

In support of its objective to ensure that 25 percent of all future buildings in Dubai are 3D printed, Al Maktoum then issued a decree regulating the usage of 3D printing in the construction industry.

This action has inspired numerous manufacturers of cutting-edge building technology from around the world to send their products to Dubai and use them to construct test structures.

The UAE has seen the opening of concrete 3D printing facilities by businesses including 3DVinci Creations, ACCIONA, and Freyssinet subsidiary Concreative after Immensa Technology Labs first filed a construction 3D printing patent there in 2018.

3D-printed mosque 

Dubai to get the world's first 3D-printed mosque by 2025
World's first 3D-printed mosque.

JT+partners/YouTube 

The project will involve the use of a "robotic 3D printer," which allows three people to deposit materials at a rate of two square meters per hour.

The mosque is expected to take four months to build once the building starts later this year and another twelve months to complete the necessary facilities.

To acquire final clearance for its design, the IACAD is currently working with the local Dubai Municipality officials. The goal is to open the facility and start receiving worshipers within the next two years.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
Dark matter behavior may conflict with our best theory of the universe

New research shows a direct interaction between dark matter particles and those that make up ordinary matter, contradicting the current prevailing theory of the universe.

Paul Ratner | 7/27/2022
A startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problem
innovationpremiumA startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problem
Baba Tamim| 11/9/2022
Personalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technology
innovationpremiumPersonalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technology
Deena Theresa| 8/29/2022
More Stories
innovation
Expert doubts hydrogen’s potential to combat climate crisis
Loukia Papadopoulos| 1/21/2023
innovation
US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere
Loukia Papadopoulos| 1/21/2023
innovation
How to make your home solar system smarter and reduce power bills
The Conversation| 1/21/2023