'Dynamic soaring' could help spacecraft zoom across interstellar space, study suggests

Researchers from McGill University in Canada and the Tau Zero Foundation in the U.S. have proposed an ingenious way to reach interstellar space in our lifetimes. Their inspiration? Seabirds, namely the albatross.

Pleased to announce our group’s newest publication in our collaboration with @JeffGreason: “Dynamic soaring as a means to exceed the solar wind speed”https://t.co/RBC4odXeKw — McGill Interstellar Flight Research Group (@McGill_AdAstra) November 29, 2022

Drawing inspiration from seabirds and RC glider pilots

The team of scientists, led by Mathias N. Larrouturou, a spaceflight researcher at McGill University, acknowledged that various new approaches to faster space travel, such as solar sails, are currently under study. Ideas of magnetic, electric, and plasma magnet sails have also been proposed. In the current study, however, researchers look at employing dynamic soaring sails to power a space vehicle.

"Drawing inspiration from maneuvers practiced by seabirds and RC glider pilots, we show that a flight vehicle interacting with two different regions of wind can extract energy from the wind shear and accelerate to speeds greater than the wind," the team said in a tweet.

The scientists look into dynamic soaring - flying lifting trajectories that "bounce back and forth between the different regions of wind speed, like a tennis ball bouncing back and forth between two approaching trains."

Dynamic soaring exploits the difference in wind speeds

"In dynamic soaring as practiced terrestrially, a lift-generating vehicle executes a maneuver that exploits the difference in wind speeds between two different regions of the air, for example, the wind blowing over a hilltop and the quiescent air on the leeward side of the hill," Larrouturou and the team explained in the study. The same technique was invoked by seabirds for flight.

To elaborate, a lift is generated by extracting power in the direction of the medium blowing over the spacecraft and accelerating flow in the perpendicular direction. In the researchers' concept, however, no onboard reaction mass is used, resulting in a type of lift-generating wing sans a physical structure.