Dyson’s new headphones offer noise cancellation and air purification

“The Dyson Zone also captures 99% of particle pollution as small as 0.1 microns, whilst K-Carbon, potassium-enriched carbon filters target prevalent acidic gasses most associated with city pollution, including NO2 and SO2.”

Targeting both air and noise pollution

According to the World Health Organization, 99% of the world’s population live in areas that exceed its safe levels for pollution. Dyson's air purification system offers protection against both air and noise pollution which can damage hearing and inhibit sleep.

The Dyson Zone headphones provide users with up to 50 hours of ultra-low distortion audio, advanced noise cancellation and faithful, full-spectrum audio reproduction. Meanwhile, a detachable visor projects purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth. Combined purification and audio run-time can last for up to four hours with a capacity of charging to 100% in three hours.

The Dyson Zone headphones. Dyson

The headphones were first introduced back in March.

“Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go." Jake Dyson, chief engineer, had explained at the time. "The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturized air pumps. After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere."

Listening to music and chatting on the phone

The headphones are also great for listening to music and chatting on the phone. They feature 11 microphones as well as a system that uses eight microphones to reduce the sound of the city up to 38 dB. The headphones can reproduce frequencies from 6Hz-21kHz, ensuring that every music note or spoken word is heard and can even be properly recorded.