The presence of e-bikes has grown significantly in New York city but unfortunately so has the frequency of fires and deaths blamed on the batteries that power them. Now officials are seeking to better regulate how the batteries are manufactured, sold, reconditioned, charged and stored to avoid such devastating incidents.

This is according to a report by Global News published on Thursday.

Consumer advocates and fire departments have asked the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish national safety standards that would see unsafe e-bikes and poorly manufactured batteries be taken out of commission.

Alarms sounded

“We’ve been sounding the alarm for months,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams noted a day after an exploding battery ignited a Chinatown e-bike shop fire last month according to Global News. “We need real action, not only on the state level, but on the federal level.”